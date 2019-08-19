Metallica entertain 70,000 in Prague

19-08-2019
US rock band Metallica entertained 70,000 people at a sold-out concert at Prague’s Letňany airfield on Sunday evening. The group have played several times in the Czech Republic.

Photo: ČTK / Vít ŠimánekPhoto: ČTK / Vít Šimánek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

