Memorial Air Show

24-06-2019
The 15th edition of the Memorial Air Show, which is held every year at Roudnice nad Labem, boasted planes, helicopters and acrobatic aircraft, including a legendary Spitfire from the UK, a Mustang from the US and modern equivalents. This year’s show celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy.

Photo: ČTK/Ondřej HájekPhoto: ČTK/Ondřej Hájek

