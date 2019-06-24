The 15th edition of the Memorial Air Show, which is held every year at Roudnice nad Labem, boasted planes, helicopters and acrobatic aircraft, including a legendary Spitfire from the UK, a Mustang from the US and modern equivalents. This year’s show celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy.
