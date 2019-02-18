Masopust in Roztoky

The winter Masopust carnival, a Czech equivalent of Mardi Gras, dates back many centuries in Bohemia and Moravia. People travel long distances to take part in the Masopust masked parade at Roztoky near Prague, which has earned a reputation as one of the country’s most colourful such events.

Photo: ČTK / Michaela ŘíhováPhoto: ČTK / Michaela Říhová

