Masopust in Roztoky

The winter Masopust carnival, a Czech equivalent of Mardi Gras, dates back many centuries in Bohemia and Moravia. People travel long distances to take part in the Masopust masked parade at Roztoky near Prague, which has earned a reputation as one of the country’s most colourful such events.
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
The 1946 US operation that proved a propaganda coup for Czechoslovakia’s Communists
Why is it so hard to remove a Czech president?
Major renovation planned for Prague’s Masaryk train station