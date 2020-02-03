Broadcast Archive

Masopust celebrations underway

03-02-2020
Send by email
Print

The Masopust Carneval celebrations (the Czech Mardi Gras) marking the beginning of Lent kicked off at Veselý Kopec in the Chrudim region at the weekend. The colourful costumes and rituals accompanying the event are on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Photo: ČTK/David TanečekPhoto: ČTK/David Taneček

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
Masopust, photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio

Masopust – a carnivalesque, moveable feast before the fast

“Masopust”, the time of carnivals which historically ended on Ash Wednesday, is the oldest continuous holiday feast in the Czech lands.…
Photo: Ondřej Tomšů

The old tradition of pig-slaughter feasts still observed around the country

If you visit the Czech countryside at the start of the year you are likely to receive an invitation to attend a "zabijačka" – in other words…
Photo: ČTK / Michaela Říhová

Masopust in Roztoky

The winter Masopust carnival, a Czech equivalent of Mardi Gras, dates back many centuries in Bohemia and Moravia. People travel long…
More
Monthly Quiz