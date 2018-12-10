Main Czech Radio building on Prague’s Vinohradská St.

The Czech (formerly Czechoslovak) Radio building in Prague’s Vinohrady is a cultural historical landmark and the heart of radio broadcasting in the Czech Republic. The Functionalist structure was ceremonially opened 85 years ago.
