Land art in the Ore Mountains

26-08-2019
Land artists have converted the deserted Königsmühle (Králův Mlýn) settlement in the Czech Republic’s Ore (Krušné) Mountains into a gallery in which nothing but natural resources are used.

Photo: ČTK/Slavomír KubešPhoto: ČTK/Slavomír Kubeš

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

