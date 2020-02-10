Broadcast Archive

Jizerská 50 cross country race takes place for 53rd time

10-02-2020
The Jizerská 50 cross country skiing race took place in North Bohemia’s Jizera Mountains for the 53rd time on Sunday. The 50-km event draws both amateurs and professionals and also offers shorter courses for children and people on vintage skis.

Photo: ČTK/Vít ČernýPhoto: ČTK/Vít Černý

