Ice swimmers’ season begins

16-12-2019
On Sunday Czech ice swimmers launched their season by the Slavoj boathouse in Prague. New members are ritually baptised with a jug of Vltava water and ice.

Photo: ČTK/Michal KamarytPhoto: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

