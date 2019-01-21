Hundreds turn out for lunar eclipse

Hundreds of people turned out to watch a full lunar eclipse from one of the country‘s observatories in the early hours of Monday. The viewing conditions were exceptionally good due to clear skies. The next full lunar eclipse is expected in September 2025.

Photo: ČTK/Pavlíček LubošPhoto: ČTK/Pavlíček Luboš

