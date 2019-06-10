Homing pigeon’s race in Krajková

The biggest homing pigeons’ race took place in Krajková, in the Sokolovsko region, on Sunday June 9th. Tens of thousands of homing pigeons set out on a flight of several hundred kilometres from West Bohemia to Moravia or as far as Slovakia. The first pigeons made it back home within five to six hours.
