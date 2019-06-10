Homing pigeon’s race in Krajková

10-06-2019
The biggest homing pigeons’ race took place in Krajková, in the Sokolovsko region, on Sunday June 9th. Tens of thousands of homing pigeons set out on a flight of several hundred kilometres from West Bohemia to Moravia or as far as Slovakia. The first pigeons made it back home within five to six hours.

Photo: ČTK/Slavomír KubešPhoto: ČTK/Slavomír Kubeš

