Grape harvest festival at Prague’s Troja

10-09-2018
Wine-growing has a long tradition in the Czech lands and grapes have been cultivated in Prague since the Middle Ages. Wine makers presented their products, including Bohemian and Moravian wines and burčák new wines, at the 20th grape harvest festival at the city’s Troja Chateau.

Photo: Štěpánka BudkováPhoto: Štěpánka Budková

