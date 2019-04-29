Grand Veteran 2019

29-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A veteran car rally attracted hundreds of visitors to the Psychiatric hospital grounds in Prague’s Bohnice district. There were over 150 veterans on show, including automobiles, motorcycles, racing cars but also buses, tractors and bikes. The car in the picture is a Lorrain Dietrich.

Photo: ČTK/Kateřina ŠulováPhoto: ČTK/Kateřina Šulová

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards