Golden Helmet speedway meet held for 71st time

07-10-2019
The 71st edition of the Golden Helmet speedway meeting took place on Sunday in Pardubice, East Bohemia. The winner was Jason Doyle of Australia (pictured centre). Andžejs Lebeděvs of Latvia (left) placed second, while Patryk Dudek of Poland (right) was third.

Photo: ČTK/Josef VostárekPhoto: ČTK/Josef Vostárek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

