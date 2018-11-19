Fish harvest at Krčín pond

19-11-2018
Autumn fish harvests have begun on ponds in South Bohemia and will continue until the end of this month. The company Rybářství Třeboň, the largest producer of fresh water fish in Europe, plans to harvest approximately 2,300 tonnes of fish, mainly carp, from 250 ponds. Most Czechs eat carp for Christmas dinner.

