Fireworks display for centenary of the Republic

Thousands of people gathered to watch a fireworks display in Prague marking the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia. The show started at 19 hours 18 minutes –symbolizing the year of the birth of Czechoslovakia 100 years ago. It was titled “Our Common Century” and was dominated by Czechoslovakia’s national colours – blue, red and white. The 10-minute show reflected milestone moments in the country’s history, national symbols, the natural beauties of Czechoslovakia and the sports successes achieved over the years and was accompanied by selections from Bedřich Smetana’s opera Libuše and his cycle of symphonic poems My Country.