Czechs win Fed Cup

12-11-2018
Czech women’s tennis is going through a successful period, especially in team competition. After 33 years, the Czech ladies beat the titleholders the USA to achieve their 11th Fed Cup victory ever. Kateřina Siniaková, who is 22, took the winning point for the Czechs.

Photo: ČTK/Kateřina ŠulováPhoto: ČTK/Kateřina Šulová

