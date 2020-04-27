Broadcast Archive

Czech zoos reopen

27-04-2020
A number of preventative measures introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 were lifted on Monday. Among those fresh changes the country’s zoos are now allowed to reopen their outdoor parts.

Photo: Jaroslav MachPhoto: Jaroslav Mach

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

