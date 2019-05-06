Czech Radio marks 74th anniversary of Prague Uprising

06-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Political leaders as well as members of the public gathered outside Czech Radioʼs Prague headquarter on Sunday to mark the 74th anniversary of the Prague Uprising against Nazi rule at the end of WWII.

Photo: ČTK/Michaela ŘíhováPhoto: ČTK/Michaela Říhová

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards