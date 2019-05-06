Czech Radio marks 74th anniversary of Prague Uprising

Political leaders as well as members of the public gathered outside Czech Radioʼs Prague headquarter on Sunday to mark the 74th anniversary of the Prague Uprising against Nazi rule at the end of WWII.
Study shows major divide between Czech Republic’s depth of EU integration and public attitudes towards Europe
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
“Czexit” cheerleader Tomio Okamura rallies help of far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders ahead of EU elections
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?