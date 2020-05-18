Czech Radio celebrates its 97th birthday

Broadcast Archive

Czech Radio is on Monday marking the 97th anniversary of the station’s launch, as Czechoslovak Radio, on 18 March 1923. Usually the station holds an open day on this occasion. However that is not possible this year for public health reasons so instead Czech Radio has produced a virtual gallery and interactive video showing visitors around the station: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xm_rN7JpgA.

Photo: Czech RadioPhoto: Czech Radio

