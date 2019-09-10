Czech artist David Černý‘s pink tank aims to provoke debate on democracy in Stockholm

Czech artist David Černý‘s pink tank is part of an exhibition called Democracy in Action sponsored by the Czech Centre in Stockholm together with the Czech Embassy and local Swedish organisations. An interactive area surrounding the exhibit gives residents and visitors of the Swedish capital the opportunity to describe what democracy means to them. The exhibition will last throughout September.
CBA analysis: Czech housing prices may have peaked, but not in central Prague
The Czechoslovak occultist plot to kill Hitler by magic
The Painted Bird: first Czech film to vie for a Golden Lion at Venice in a quarter century
Why are Czech students less happy to be back in school than their global peers?
Journalists’ premiere of The Painted Bird at Venice film festival