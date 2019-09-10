Czech artist David Černý‘s pink tank aims to provoke debate on democracy in Stockholm

10-09-2019
Czech artist David Černý‘s pink tank is part of an exhibition called Democracy in Action sponsored by the Czech Centre in Stockholm together with the Czech Embassy and local Swedish organisations. An interactive area surrounding the exhibit gives residents and visitors of the Swedish capital the opportunity to describe what democracy means to them. The exhibition will last throughout September.

Photo: archive of Czech Centre in StockholmPhoto: archive of Czech Centre in Stockholm

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

