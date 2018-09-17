Czech Air Force Days and NATO Days in Ostrava

17-09-2018
The NATO Days and Czech Air Force Days at Leoš Janáček Airport Ostrava at the weekend marked the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia and its armed forced and was attended by a total of 220,000 people.

