Coronavirus pandemic empties out Czech streets and tourist attractions

16-03-2020
Streets, squares and tourist attractions around the Czech Republic are deserted as the entire Czech Republic is “in quarantine” due to the coronavirus epidemic with movement of people severely restricted. Here tourists are using the last opportunity to stroll down Prague’s famous Charles Bridge before tighter measures come into force.

Photo: ČTK/Vít ŠimánekPhoto: ČTK/Vít Šimánek

