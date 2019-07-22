Colours of Ostrava international music festival

The Colours of Ostrava international music festival is among the largest multi-genre events in Europe. Thousands of visitors can choose between acts appearing on more than 24 stages in the unique environment of the former Dolní Vítkovice ironworks. This year, the festival’s 18th edition, fans took in legendary bands such as The Cure, Florence + the Machine or ZAZ, along with a variety of Czech and Slovak artists.