Broadcast Archive

Christmas trees as animal feed

30-12-2019
Christmas trees that are not sold often end up as feed in the country’s zoos. Prague Zoo giraffes never say no to a fir, pine or spruce snack.

Photo: ČTK/Šulová KateřinaPhoto: ČTK/Šulová Kateřina

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

