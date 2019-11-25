Broadcast Archive

Christmas tree for Prague

25-11-2019
Every year a municipality in some part of the Czech Republic donates a Christmas tree for Prague’s Old Town Square. This year people will be able to admire a 22-metre tall spruce from the town of Semily, north-east of Prague. You can follow its journey to Prague on sledujstromek.cz.

Photo: ČTK/Radek PetrášekPhoto: ČTK/Radek Petrášek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

