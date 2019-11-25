Every year a municipality in some part of the Czech Republic donates a Christmas tree for Prague’s Old Town Square. This year people will be able to admire a 22-metre tall spruce from the town of Semily, north-east of Prague. You can follow its journey to Prague on sledujstromek.cz.
Study: Airbnb to push Prague citizens out of wider city centre
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Shabby pub profits from nostalgia
Hundreds of thousands again gather in Prague to voice their opposition to prime minister
Škoda unveils 4th-generation Octavia ahead of model’s 60th anniversary