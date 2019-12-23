Christmas in a forest

An unusual forest church for Christmas nativity gatherings has been created at the village of Neznašov in South Bohemia. It is the work of local sculptor Václav Fiala and makes reference to a commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ organised by St. Francis of Assisi near Greccio in central Italy in 1223.
