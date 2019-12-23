Broadcast Archive

Christmas in a forest

23-12-2019
An unusual forest church for Christmas nativity gatherings has been created at the village of Neznašov in South Bohemia. It is the work of local sculptor Václav Fiala and makes reference to a commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ organised by St. Francis of Assisi near Greccio in central Italy in 1223.

Photo: ČTK/Miroslav ChaloupkaPhoto: ČTK/Miroslav Chaloupka

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

