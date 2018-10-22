Červená Lhota, a fairy tale chateau

One of the most beautiful chateaus in the Czech Republic, Červená Lhota, is located in the middle of a large fish pond between the towns of Tábor and Jindřichův Hradec. The romantic building is built on a rocky island and is only accessible via a stone bridge. From spring to autumn it can also be perused by boat on the chateau’s pond. Červená Lhota chateau has appeared in a number of Czech fairy tale movies.