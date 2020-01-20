Broadcast Archive

Brno Zoo offers virtual expedition

20-01-2020
Send by email
Print

The Brno zoo has just presented a new attraction entitled Virtual Expedition. Employing virtual reality goggles, it provides visitors with the sensation of being up close to animals.

Photo: ČTK/Václav ŠálekPhoto: ČTK/Václav Šálek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
Tasmanian devil, photo: Miroslav Bobek / Prague Zoo

Tasmanian devils to star in Prague Zoo’s new Darwin Crater

The Prague Zoo has gone a long way since being hit by severe floods in 2002 and has become one of the best zoos in the world, according…
Photo: archive of Dvůr Králové Zoo

Dvůr Králové Zoo spearheading international efforts to restore black rhinos to Rwanda

Dvůr Králové Zoo is at the centre of an international effort to restore black rhinos to Rwanda, where the entire rhino population was…
Photo: Brainz, Czech Radio

Virtual reality to simulate first-hand experience of invasion

To mark the anniversary of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia of 1968, Czech Radio’s Creative Hub Group, in cooperation with…
More
Monthly Quiz