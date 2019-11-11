Broadcast Archive

Brno Observatory and Planetarium ranked among Europe’s best

11-11-2019
Send by email
Print

The magazine GEO has ranked Brno’s Observatory and Planetarium among the 10 best institutions of its kind in Europe. The facility’s new building was opened to the public in autumn 2011 following extensive renovations.

Photo: archive of Brno Observatory and PlanetariumPhoto: archive of Brno Observatory and Planetarium

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles

Science Journal

Coming up on this month’s Science Journal: advice on how to win the National Prize for scientific research – just revolutionise global progress…

Multi-million-crown projector becomes new star attraction at Prague Planetarium

The Prague Planetarium has gone digital. On Saturday, the attraction unveiled a new, state-of-the-art, projection system, which allows…
Andromeda galaxy

On holiday with a telescope

In the northern sky at one hour right ascension and 40 degrees north declination — the coordinate on the celestial sphere analogous…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards