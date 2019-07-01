Battle of Chlum reconstruction

Daniela Lazarová
01-07-2019
The reconstruction of the largest military encounter on Czech territory, the Prussian-Austrian Battle of Chlum near Hradec Králové in 1866, took place in Chlum at the weekend. The battle scene depicting the last attack was based on historical events, when Austrian troops attacked the hill near Chlum, which had already been taken by the Prussians.

Battle of Chlum reconstruction, photo: ČTK /Josef VostárekBattle of Chlum reconstruction, photo: ČTK /Josef Vostárek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

