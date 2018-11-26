Basilica at Svatá Hora near Příbram has new pipe organ

26-11-2018
The Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the pilgrimage site Svatá Hora near Příbram has a new pipe organ. The instrument was blessed by Cardinal Dominik Duka on December 25, 2018. It was paid for via a public collection.

Photo: ČTK/Miroslav ChaloupkaPhoto: ČTK/Miroslav Chaloupka

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

