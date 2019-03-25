Babies return to Žižkov TV tower

25-03-2019
David Černý’s Babies sculptures have returned to the TV tower in Prague’s Žižkov district. In the photo from Sunday March 24 climbers are installing them on one “tube” of the transmitter.

Photo: ČTK/Vít ŠimánekPhoto: ČTK/Vít Šimánek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

