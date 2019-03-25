Babies return to Žižkov TV tower

David Černý’s Babies sculptures have returned to the TV tower in Prague’s Žižkov district. In the photo from Sunday March 24 climbers are installing them on one “tube” of the transmitter.
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
“The English don’t do it that way”: three generations of a Prague family in London
Czech population hits 10.65 million, growth driven by immigration
DNA test traces direct descendants of Great Moravian noblemen
Respekt: Czech intelligence uncovered Russian hackers using IT company front