Australia’s Doyle wins 70th edition of world's oldest speedway race in Pardubice

01-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Golden Helmet of Pardubice speedway race was won at the weekend by Jason Doyle of Australia. It was the 70th edition of the world’s oldest speedway competition, which was first held way back in 1929.

Photo: ČTK/Josef VostárekPhoto: ČTK/Josef Vostárek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards