Broadcast Archive

Auction of Kokoschka painting sets new Czech record

21-10-2019
An oil painting by Oscar Kokoschka entitled Prague – View from the Monastery of the Knights of the Cross with a Red Star was auctioned off for 78.5 million crowns (approximately 3 million euros or 3.4 million US dollars) on Sunday, the most paid for any single painting in a Czech auction.

Photo: ČTK/Vít ŠimánekPhoto: ČTK/Vít Šimánek

