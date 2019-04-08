Ancient custom symbolises a farewell to winter

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Welcoming spring and saying farewell to winter is linked to an old Slavic
pagan ritual. The tradition of bearing away the Morana, a figurine
symbolising death, and casting her into a river continues in many parts of
the Czech Republic to this day.
Photo: ČTK / Josef Vostárek
In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
Joseph Balaz: From fleeing communist Czechoslovakia as a student to working for global celebrities in New York
Marci Shore: In Slavic languages, life happens to you
Robert Tomanek: Sokol Museum and Library will “tell the story” of Czech organisation in US
Czechs start moringa superfood business in Ethiopia
Acclaimed Czech-born author and essayist Milan Kundera, still an enigma at 90
Five hundred new e-bikes to appear in Prague next week
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ flies over Vltava River
Old Czech New York – a guided tour