Ancient custom symbolises a farewell to winter

Ian Willoughby
08-04-2019
Welcoming spring and saying farewell to winter is linked to an old Slavic pagan ritual. The tradition of bearing away the Morana, a figurine symbolising death, and casting her into a river continues in many parts of the Czech Republic to this day.

Photo: ČTK / Josef Vostárek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

