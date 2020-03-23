Broadcast Archive

A mask-tree as a form of solidarity

23-03-2020
“Mask-trees“ have been cropping up around the country as a form of solidarity in the days of the coronavirus epidemic. Volunteers are making cloth masks at home and hanging them on “mask-trees” for passers-by in need.

Photo: ČTK/Radek PetrášekPhoto: ČTK/Radek Petrášek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

