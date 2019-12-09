Broadcast Archive

A century of the Czechoslovak crown

09-12-2019
Send by email
Print

On December 5 a Czech National Bank time capsule honouring the centenary of the Czechoslovak crown was placed inside a statue of a torchbearer and lion on the roof of the central bank’s Prague HQ. The statue already contained a time capsule dating from 2001.

Photo: ČTK/Michal KamarytPhoto: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
A special two-metal commemorative CZK, photo: ČNB

The Czech “koruna” celebrates 100th birthday

100 years ago the Czechoslovak Assembly decided on the name of the new republic’s currency - the koruna. Despite a variety of original proposals,…
Photo: ČTK/Vít Šimánek

Massive queues as eager collectors wait to pick up jubilee currency

To commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the introduction of the crown, the Czech National Bank has issued special coins and banknotes…
Photo: Matěj Skalický, Czech Radio

Czech currency seen firming in volatile year of 2019

A pre-Christmas poll by the Reuters news agency of several dozen analysts pointed to a likely strengthening of the Czech crown next…
More
Monthly Quiz