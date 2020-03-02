Broadcast Archive

A century of the Constitution

02-03-2020
One-hundred years ago, on February 29, 1920, Czechoslovakia approved its first ever Constitution. A restored copy of a ceremonial version created in the period 1929–1932 is currently on display at the Chamber of Deputies in Prague.

Photo: ČTK/Martin NelibaPhoto: ČTK/Martin Neliba

