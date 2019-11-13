November 17, 1989 reconstructed through testimonies of 300 participants in new book

“I would say the answer would be mixed. At the beginning of the day no one could know what a great and important day it was going to be. At the same time however, in the Eastern bloc many changes were happening during those days. Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and East Germany already had made steps to dismantle their communist regimes.

“As many of the interviewees told us, there was something in the air and the people could feel it. But this did not mean that the specific demonstration of 17 November would be the one that would be a breakthrough. It was kind of ambivalent and many people did not know what to expect from that gathering.”

So is it possible to say that the most common reason for why people participated in those protests was this momentum from what had happened in surrounding states or was it literally the anniversary itself that brought them onto the streets?

“Although the great masses of people who came give the impression that their reasons were homogenous, the fact is their reasons for being there were very much varied. Some were seasoned protesters who came to every such event.

“They thought they would go but did not have any big expectations. In part, because the gathering on November 17 was special in the sense that it was co-organised by the Socialist Youth Union, an organisation managed by the Communist Party. Therefore you could say this was an official demonstration which for some people was close to an oxymoron. It was really hard to say what to expect from it.

“Then there were also people who were perhaps a bit afraid to express their disapproval in the unauthorised demonstrations. Because this one was permitted by the authorities, they felt like they can go and express their opinion.”

A large part of the book is divided into two chapters dedicated to the events that took place that day on Národní třída as well as Albertov and Vyšehrad. For those who know that major protests happened in Prague that day, but not exactly how they took place, could you explain the importance of these two locations?

“The significance of these locations was great. As I said before, this was first a gathering which then turned into a demonstration. This whole gathering began in Albertov in Prague.

“Officially, it was presented as the commemoration of the tragic events of 1939, when the Nazi occupiers dragged a lot of Czech students into concentration camps and killed the Czech medical student Jan Opletal. He was killed in Albertov and then his body, with the funeral procession was taken to Prague Main Train Station.

“Originally, this route to the train station was to be followed in 1989, but then the route was changed. Perhaps because the station is so close to Wenceslas Square which the regime probably did not want to be ‘endangered’ during that protest.

"The route was therefore changed to the Vyšehrad cemetery which is also connected to the German occupation, because it is where the remains of the famous Czech poet Karel Hynek Mácha were transferred shortly after the Munich Agreement of 1938, so that is why Albertov and Vyšehrad.

“When it comes to Národní třída, that is the location through which protesters wanted to go afterwards. Their goal was not to go specifically there. Their goal was to get to Wenceslas Square, the biggest square in Prague. Many of our interviewees used the same phase. They said: ‘Wenceslas Square is the battlefield’.

“The square has of course been the scene of many historical events in Czech history. It was the declaration of an independent Czechoslovakia in 1918, the fact that it was partly a scene of the Prague Uprising in 1945 and it was a symbolic site during many other key events.

“Many of the respondents felt that for the regime to let the protesters get to Wenceslas Square would mean the end, because it would lose. That is why it was so important for them to stop the protesters at Národní třída. That was the last chance for them to stop the protesters.”

You last chapter is called “Večer” - Evening. How did people feel that night about what had happened? Was it clear to many that this was the end of the regime?

“I think that the evening after the clash at Národní třída is a fascinating part of the book when it comes to the memories of the people, because they felt absolutely devastated that evening. They felt that they had lost against the regime.

“This protest, which they describe as a euphoric experience, a communal sense of freedom, was thought to be lost. That everything had been in vain and that now an even stronger wave of repression was to come. Most of these people were students, so they of course felt that they would be expelled.

“Meanwhile, other people felt they would lose their jobs. They had no idea about how the events would unravel, so that evening it was still seen as a complete defeat.”

So what happened? How did that seeming defeat turn into victory eventually?

“I think it is because of people who took the situation into their own hands. Of course, they felt defeated. However some of them felt that they need to do something, even though the situation seemed lost.

“Already during that evening of 17 November, some students came up with the idea of a student strike. They were telling this to people on the river embankment who were fleeing the site of the clash at Národní třída. That strike was successful. It spread through the whole country, even to Slovak schools and in the end it turned into a general strike.”

Your book includes memories from foreigners who witnessed the event. I was wondering, how did they view it?

“There are two Americans who we interviewed. It is quite an interesting story. They came to Prague as tourists and were hosted there by their Czech friend. They happened to be very close to the important locations where those events happened that day. This story for me is a great example of how the human memory works.

“These two Americans were brothers and their account of what happened differs quite a lot. They did not come into contact with the protesters, they just heard the crowd roaring somewhere in the distance which was also confirmed to me by their Czech host, whom I interviewed as well.

“However, one of the brothers, perhaps because he had seen so much on the news and read so much about it, must have somehow mixed his memory with the news coverage. He said that there was all this noise, that’s where he agrees with his brother. But then he told me that he remembers going to a big square, where there were many police officers with white helmets and batons and the huge transparent shields.

“That just could not have happened. After all the protests did not even take place in any square. So it is an interesting example of how the memory can mix things up.”

The book is notable for its retro-looking design, which features testimonies, with images, letters, diary entries and drawings and archival materials, including police reports and maps. These are all laced together into a sort of narrative. When it comes to these secondary materials, was there any that particularly left a mark on you?

“I think it would be one of those police maps that you mentioned. There are two surveillance maps that show the surveillance of one of our interviewees, who at that time was working as a boiler operator – a punishment resulting from his partaking in printing and distributing an underground newspaper. So he was a boiler operator and was also under surveillance.

“During our interview, he gave me two maps that he had been able to obtain after the revolution. They show how he was being watched by the secret police. There is one showing a map of his workplace and another depicting where he lived, his flat. It is quite amateurishly drawn. Just by colour pencils. It shows the most convenient spots from which the officers could watch him while he was walking out of his flat, or working his job.

“Of course I was aware that these things were happening on a daily basis, but seeing it with my own eyes was quite disquieting.”

Does your book include the perspective of the other side? Whether police, secret service, or wider communist members?

“It does. We were lucky enough to come across a police commander of the emergency regiments who directly took part in the suppressions at Národní třída. He describes the operation from the police’s perspective. I think that is quite a precious point of view, even though of course the reader can of course make his own judgement whether he fully trusts him.

“I think it is great to have so many perspectives, because of course in this case the situation is quite clearly cut in two halves the good one and the bad one. But of course, nothing is ever black and white. In any kind of journalism or storytelling where you bother with the truth it is important to have as many perspectives as possible and that is what we were intending to do.”

“Personally, I think through working on the book and listening to the fascinating stories from those days, it brought me closer to my parents in terms of understanding the way they lived back then as well as the way they felt during those years when I was a little child and could not understand their complex political feelings.”

Your book was edited by Aleš Palán, a Charter 77 signatory, but the four of its authors, including you are all people born after the Velvet Revolution. What was it like listening to the stories of people who took part in it, as someone who did not experience communism?

Are there any plans for publishing an English version?

“We haven’t made any plans for such a translation so far. Although we are of course open to suggestions. First however, I think we will have to see how successful it is in the Czech market.

“I do think it could be interesting for foreign audiences too though. The event is narrated dynamically. It’s not just a series of people’s memories in quotation marks. Rather, these are wound into the general narrative of that day, so I do think that anyone with an interest in European, especially Central European history could find this book useful.”