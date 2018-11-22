Zurich University cancels lecture by Czech Prime Minister

The University of Zurich has cancelled a lecture by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at the opening of an exhibition about Czechoslovak immigration to Switzerland.

The event was cancelled after the university received an open letter from Czechoslovak immigrants, who complained that Mr Babiš was listed as an agent of the Czechoslovak communist-era secret police.

The exhibition, called Second Life: Stories of people who found a new home in Switzerland after 1968, opens at the University of Zurich on December 3.