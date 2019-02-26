Zubr Gold named best Czech bottled beer, light draft in Pivex contest

Zubr Gold has taken top honours at the 27th annual Pivex Golden Cup contest in two categories. The Přerov brew was named best bottled beer and best light draft beer.

This year 50 brands from 13 industrial breweries took part in the two-round competition.

Bernard won in the category of top dark lager. Holba won in the mixed beer category for its cranberry and mint brew.

In the mini-brewery contest, the Merklín crocodile of the Petr Petružálek brewery took first prize.