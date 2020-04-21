Zoos demand to be allowed to reopen outdoor parts sooner

Zoos around the Czech Republic are demanding to be allowed to reopen sooner than the May 25 date set by the government, Novinky.cz reported. Only outside areas of such facilities will be initially permitted to welcome visitors.
Eleven zoos, not including the one in Prague, have written an open letter to the government saying there is no difference between walking outdoors at a zoo and in a park, which is permitted.
Admission is zoos’ main source of income and the group estimate their losses in March and April at around CZK 100 million.
