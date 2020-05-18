Zlín museum discovers 14th century parchments in its collection

The Museum of Southeast Moravia in Zlín has announced the discovery of rare parchments from the end of the fourteenth century in its collection.

While sifting through archive materials the museums’ employees discovered four pages from a liturgical book containing texts, prayers and blessings used by priests during Holy Mass throughout the year.

The Latin text is written mostly in black ink, with only some initial letters or words highlighted in red and blue.

Until now, the oldest book in the museum‘s collection was considered to be a Greek grammar book printed in 1535 in Basel. The parchments are now being studied by experts.