Ziggy Marley to perform in Prague’s Archa Theatre

Ruth Fraňková
31-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Jamaican singer Ziggy Marley is set to perform at Prague’s Archa Theatre on Wednesday evening. The eight-time Grammy award winner and the oldest son of Bob Marley will perform in Prague for the first time, following up on his appearance at the Colours of Ostrava music festival last year. The reggae star will present his latest Grammy-nominated studio album called Rebellion Rises.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 