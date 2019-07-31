Ziggy Marley to perform in Prague’s Archa Theatre

Jamaican singer Ziggy Marley is set to perform at Prague’s Archa Theatre on Wednesday evening. The eight-time Grammy award winner and the oldest son of Bob Marley will perform in Prague for the first time, following up on his appearance at the Colours of Ostrava music festival last year. The reggae star will present his latest Grammy-nominated studio album called Rebellion Rises.
