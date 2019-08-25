Země Živitelka culminates with harvest festival

The agricultural trade fair Země Živitelka in České Budějovice culminated with a traditional harvest festival at the weekend, attracting thousands of visitors.

Farmers from around the country took part in the traditional harvest parade that included majorettes, horse riders and falconers, as well as a live badger.

Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman thanked farmers for their good work and for being increasingly friendly to the environment. He said that despite problems with drought the agricultural sector was in good shape.

The trade fair, the largest domestic show of agricultural equipment, products and animals, attracts over 100,000 visitors every year. It closes on Monday.