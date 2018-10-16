Zeman’s vulgar language in interview inappropriate, says Babiš

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has criticised the vulgar language used by President Miloš Zeman in an interview on Czech Radio on Monday. Mr. Babiš said he understood that the head of state became angry when referring to the likes of Viktor Kožený, a 1990s financier wanted on an international arrest warrant, and Zdeněk Bakala, the former owner of mining company OKD. However, such language was inappropriate, the prime minister said.

The president used one of the strongest Czech expletives in the live interview. Mr. Babiš rarely questions the head of state in public.