Zeman visit to China set to cost more than previous trip

A trip President Miloš Zeman plans to make to China at the end of this month will cost around CZK 8.8 million crowns, the news site Seznam Zprávy reported, citing information sent from the Office of the President to the government.

The figure is around CZK 3 million more than the amount spent on the head of state’s last visit to China. The president’s aides have attributed this to the size of a delegation travelling with him and the cost of a large reception at the Czech Embassy in Beijing.

It will be Mr. Zeman’s sixth visit to China since taking office.