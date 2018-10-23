Zeman to speak in lower house ahead of budget vote Wednesday

President Miloš Zeman will make a speech in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday at a session where a vote will take place on next year’s state budget, his spokesperson said. Mr. Zeman previously backed the draft budget during negotiations between and ANO and the Social Democrats on forming a government.

The coalition plans for a deficit of CZK 40 billion in next year’s budget, down from the CZK 50 million deficit envisaged for 2018. Some opposition politicians have criticised the maintenance of a deficit at a time of economic growth.