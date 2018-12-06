Zeman to receive new ambassadors from Vatican City, Georgia, Latvia, Albania

President Miloš Zeman on Thursday will formally receive the credentials of four new ambassadors, from the Vatican City, Georgia, Latvia and Albania. The ceremony will take place at Prague Castle.

The new apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic is Charles Daniel Balvo, an American, who has already served at the Prague nunciature. He replaces Giuseppe Leanza, who has served as apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic for the past seven years.

Georgia will be newly represented by Mariam Rakiašvili, who previously served as Deputy Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. Latvia’s new ambassador, Gunta Pastore, previously served as a deputy in embassies in Denmark and Sweden.

The new Albanian ambassador to Prague is Ilirian Kuka, currently a counsellor of business affairs.