Zeman to propose Křeček for ombudsman after withdrawing nomination of Válková

Ian Willoughby
14-01-2020
President Miloš Zeman has withdrawn his nomination of Helena Válková for the post of ombudsman. Ms. Válková, who is government commissioner for human rights and a former justice minister, became embroiled in controversy over a link to a notorious Communist-era prosecutor.

Mr. Zeman’s new candidate for the post is Stanislav Křeček, a former deputy ombudsman. Mr. Křeček, who is 81, had serious disagreements with current ombudswoman Anna Šabatová while in that position.

 
 
