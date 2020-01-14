Zeman to propose Křeček for ombudsman after withdrawing nomination of Válková

President Miloš Zeman has withdrawn his nomination of Helena Válková for the post of ombudsman. Ms. Válková, who is government commissioner for human rights and a former justice minister, became embroiled in controversy over a link to a notorious Communist-era prosecutor.
Mr. Zeman’s new candidate for the post is Stanislav Křeček, a former deputy ombudsman. Mr. Křeček, who is 81, had serious disagreements with current ombudswoman Anna Šabatová while in that position.
Study: Demand for new flats in Prague set to keep outstripping supply
Most Czechs think modern history being reinterpreted falsely, survey shows
Property prices in Czech mountain regions surge
1945-1948: From liberation to Stalinism
‘The fat lady sings’: Prague’s State Opera marks restoration to former glory with gala concert